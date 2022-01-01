Jasmines On The Bayou
Come in and enjoy!
6010 Jones Creek Rd.
Popular Items
Location
6010 Jones Creek Rd.
Baton Rouge LA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Serop's Express
Serop's Express offers Baton Rouge FAST and QUALITY Greek and Lebanese food at very reasonable prices! Serving Baton Rouge since 1979!
Bistro Italia
Come in and enjoy!
Rotolo's Pizzeria
Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!
Pho Cafe
Come in and enjoy!