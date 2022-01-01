Go
Jasmines On The Bayou

6010 Jones Creek Rd.

Popular Items

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Corn & Crab Bisque
A flavorful soup with a creamy soup base, corn & lump crab
meat.
Rocket Shrimp Poboy
Our house specialty: Fried Shrimp tossed in a spicy, tangy aioli sauce on a poboy. Dressed with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with crinkle cut fries.
Hamburger Steak - Lunch$9.95
Our juicy homemade burger patty topped with savory grilled
onions & mushroom gravy, over mashed potatoes. Served with
bread.
Blackened Chicken Alfredo - Lunch$9.95
A well-seasoned blackened chicken breast, served over a bed of fettuccine, tossed with our creamy house alfredo sauce. Served with bread.
Pot Roast - Lunch$10.95
Our fork tender pot roast served over a bed of mashed potatoes, topped with our savory homemade pot roast gravy. Served with
bread. *Gluten Free* can be requested.
BREAD PUDDING$5.95
The famous Jasmines dessert that may just change your life!
Served with a luscious caramel sauce.
Debris Poboy
A fan favorite poboy! Our slow-cooked roast on a poboy with
mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & toasted mozzarella cheese. Includes
(1) side Au Jus (gravy) + crinkle cut fries.
Jasmines Trio$12.95
A scrumptious sampler plate with (2) Crawfish-stuffed
Beignets, (3) Boudin Balls, & a handful of Rocket Shrimp. Served with (1) side
of Ranch.
Hamburger Steak on Potatoes - Dinner$12.95
Our juicy, homemade burger patty, topped with grilled onions, mushrooms & gravy served over mashed potatoes. Bread
included.
Location

6010 Jones Creek Rd.

Baton Rouge LA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

