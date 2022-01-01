Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Jasper

Jasper restaurants
Jasper restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

323 19th St West, Jasper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Main pic

 

Vics

305 highway 78 w, Jasper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Patties$11.00
More about Vics
