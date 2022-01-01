Jasper restaurants you'll love
MVPs - 1275 S. Wheeler
1275 S Wheeler St, Jasper
|Beef Kabobs
|$11.99
Two skewers marinated to perfection, served with peppers, onions, zucchini, and mushrooms. Includes one side.
|Burger
|$9.99
The Hall of Fame Burger is our classic burger made with a half pound of fresh ground chuck, served on a fresh baked and toasted bun with lettuce, pickles, tomato, onion, and mayo. Make it even better by adding bacon, cheese, or avocado!
|Chef Salad
|$11.99
Fresh mixed greens with ham, turkey, tomato, shredded cheese, croutons, bacon bits, cucumber, hard boiled egg, and your choice of dressing
Uncle Bubby’s Deli - Sandy Creek Park
400 S Main Street, Jasper
Sons Asian Bistro - 610 W Gibson St
610 W Gibson St, Jasper