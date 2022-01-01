Java Babas

Go
Slow Food Cafe serving lunch and breakfast sandwiches, soups, salads and coffee, all conveniently located across the street from the Okemo access road in downtown Ludlow, Vermont.

PIZZA

57 Pond St • $

15.5oz Can$3.50
Iced Coffee 24oz$2.75
24 oz house blend iced coffee. Served black, request cream or sugar on side.
House Blend 16oz$2.50
16oz of daily house blend coffee. Served black, request cream or sugar on side.
Deep River Original Sea salt$1.75
Turkey Town$11.99
Our number one best seller for 25 years! Our own house roasted turkey, bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo on choice of bread.
Grilled Reuben$11.99
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss, and Russian dressing on grilled bread.
Roast Turkey$10.99
Egg & cheese$5.50
A breakfast sandwich with two eggs and cheese.
"I Need A Gyro" Pita$8.50
A Grilled Pita with Tsatziki, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Oil and Vinegar, Feta Cheese, and Choice of Marinated Grilled Chicken or Breaded Eggplant.
Meat, egg & cheese$7.50
A breakfast sandwich with two eggs, cheese, and choice of meat.
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

57 Pond St

Ludlow VT

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
