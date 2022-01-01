Go
Java Central Café and Roasters

At Java Central, we believe that great cafés are the hallmark of a great place to live. We’ve combined our passion for great coffee with our unique space to create a warm and welcome café experience. We seek to enrich our city by providing a space where diverse people with diverse views are welcomed and respected. Artistic expression is a vital component of this philosophy. Our live music and art gallery provide space for local musicians and artists to share their craft with others. These values drive our vision as we seek to create a safe and nourishing space for all who visit.

20 South State Street Suite B

Buckeye Mocha Latte
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk)
- Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen.
- Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter Simple Syrup and Steamed Milk
Uptown Mocha Latte
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk)
- Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen.
- Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Decadent Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate and Steamed Milk
Caramel Drizzle Mocha
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk)
- Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen.
- Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Decadent Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Caramel Simple Syrup and Steamed Milk.
Cold Brew
- Gluten Free / Dairy Free
- Served Over Ice
- Roasted In-House & Brewed for 24 Hours
Cardamom Rose Latte
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk)
- Served Hot or Over Ice.
- Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with fragrant Rose Simple Syrup and Steamed Milk
Honey Latte
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk)
- Served Hot or Over Ice.
- Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Sweet Honey and Steamed Milk
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
- Gluten Free Option Available (Just Select GF English Muffin)
- DF Option Available (Select Vegan Cheese & No Sauce)
- Egg & Cheddar Cheese Served on Toasted English Muffin w/ Hollandaise Sauce.
Muffin$5.00
Cafe Latte
- Gluten Free (Dairy Free with Alternative Milk)
- Served Hot or Over Ice
- Our In-House Roasted Moonless Night Espresso paired with Steamed Milk
Chai Latte
- Gluten Free
- Served Hot, Iced or Blended Frozen.
- Our Chai Latte is a creamy blend of the finest Teas, Spices Steamed Milk and Honey.
Westerville OH

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
