Go
Java Crew image

Java Crew

Open today 5:00 AM - 7:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

238 Reviews

$

1210 Fairview Ave. SE

Salem, OR 97302

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 12:31 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 12:31 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 12:31 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 12:31 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 12:31 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 12:31 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 12:31 pm - 7:00 pm

Location

1210 Fairview Ave. SE, Salem OR 97302

Directions

Nearby restaurants

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

No reviews yet

TOKYROLL is a fast-casual, cashless, grab-n-go sushi and poké concept delivering mouth-watering rolls twice the size of your average roll. Sushi not your thing? Try our health-minded poké bowls for a worry free meal.

Venti's Cafe + Taphouse

No reviews yet

Good Clean Food, Great Craft Beer

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Honky Tonk Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Java Crew

orange star4.7 • 238 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston