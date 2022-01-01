JE
Come in and enjoy!
745 E. Anderson
Location
745 E. Anderson
Idaho Falls ID
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fiesta Ole' Yellowstone
Welcome to our Tex-Mex family of quick service restaurants. We strive to serve our customers with delicious fresh from scratch tacos, burritos and nachos.
JE
Come in and enjoy!
The Bee’s Knee’s
Come in and enjoy!
Lucy's NY Pizza - Broadway
THE BEST DOUGH & SAUCE IN THE BUSINESS!
Give your family the quality time they need and the down time you want. Have a sit down, family style meal at Lucy’s. Here at Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria, our dough is prepped fresh daily. Always hand-made, hand-tossed from the best ingredients, you can taste the authenticity of New York.