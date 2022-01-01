Go
Java Java

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS

375 Gardeners Circle • $

Avg 3.8 (370 reviews)

Popular Items

Vanilla Latte$3.95
Iced Vanilla Latte$4.70
Bagel$4.50
Choice of Plain, Gluten Free plain, Everything, Gluten Free Everything
The Classic$9.50
Scrambled eggs, Vermont white cheddar, tomato on a grilled herb flat bread. Choose between bacon, pork sausage, or ham.
Americano$2.80
Espresso and hot water
Egg + Cheddar English Muffin$7.50
Scrambled eggs, Vermont white cheddar, toasted English muffin
Avocado Bagel Sandwich$9.50
Avocado, pork sausage, colby jack cheese, chive cream cheese, grilled everything bagel
Caffè Latte$3.50
Espresso and steamed milk
Iced Coffee$3.50
Cold Brew coffee cut with water for a smoother delivery.
Cold Brew$3.75
Straight cold brew coffee over ice.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

375 Gardeners Circle

Johns Island SC

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm




