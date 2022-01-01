Seanachai Whiskey and Cocktail Bar

No reviews yet

Founded in 2011 on Johns Island, Seanachai has grown into a Charleston landmark with it’s signature cocktails, extensive whiskey list (200+ and growing!), and a Chef-driven menu with seasonal specials, Irish classical fare, and unique creations all their own. With a warm and welcoming interior and hand-built wooden bar, Seanachai focuses on elevated cocktail and food offerings while keeping the experience grounded and reasonable for their patrons. Always in the running for Charleston’s Best Pub, Seanachai also has nightly food and drink specials, unique Cocktails of the Week, and a Sunday Brunch that’s become ridiculously popular as of late. With an effort to support local musicians, artists, artisans, farmers, purveyors, distillers, brewers, and craftsmen, Seanachai embraces the vibrant local community as much as possible. A large lush patio out back invites celebrating long into the night with a fire pit, darts, outdoor bar, and plenty of seating for live music.

