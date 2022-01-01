Go
Java Mama Central Square

Java Mama Central Square is a community inspired work/play space meets coffee shop for little ones, bit ones, and the grown-ups who love 'em all.
Come and enjoy a cup of coffee and some good eats from our like-home atmosphere while the little ones play!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

14340 Wax Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

Biscuit$1.00
Traditional Macchiato$3.75
our traditional macchiato is a double shot of espresso + a splash of steamed milk
Sausage Biscuit$2.50
Soup of the Week$6.25
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$6.75
A Blend of Cream Cheese and Roasted Garlic Loaded with Cheese, Spinach, and Marinated Artichoke Hearts
Early Bird Bagel$7.50
Open faced bagel coated with pesto topped with red onion, Jalepeno, tomato, fried egg & pepperjack
...available in a half or whole serving.
Apple Cinnamon Scone$3.50
Bacon Strips$3.00
Bourbon Salted Caramel
For a chilled option, try our NEW Bourbon Salted Caramel - a rich and creamy flavor over our house iced cold brew.
The Sunrise$9.00
Avocado mash over bread choice, topped with egg, bacon, tomato, feta, and pepper jelly sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

14340 Wax Rd

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

