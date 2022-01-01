Go
Toast

Java Stop - 21st St.

921 21st street 83501

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

921 21st street 83501

South Gate Plaza ID

Sunday4:30 am - 7:00 am
Monday4:30 am - 7:00 am
Tuesday4:30 am - 7:00 am
Wednesday4:30 am - 7:00 am
Thursday4:30 am - 7:00 am
Friday4:30 am - 7:00 am
Saturday4:30 am - 7:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rants and Raves - Lewiston ID

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy! Damn Good Craft Beer, good times and awesome food!

Donkey Den

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hot Shot Espresso

No reviews yet

After you order, pull into a parking space and a barista will run your drink out when its available. Thanks for using our mobile ordering! (Blended drinks are not available through Online Ordering for quality purposes)

KCs Burgers and Brews

No reviews yet

Great food, Great beverages and Great service! Here to serve at the pleasure of the Lewis-Clark Valley!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston