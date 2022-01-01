Go
Toast

java hut

Fresh, Local, Delicious

20 Church Street

Popular Items

MEDITTERANEAN WRAP$9.00
spinach, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, peppers, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
BREAKFAST CALIFORNIA*$7.00
eggs, cheddar, avocado, chipotle aioli
EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$4.50
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN$12.00
chicken, greens, tomato, cheddar, avocado, chipotle aioli
CHIPOTLE CHEESESTEAK$12.00
shaved steak with caramelized onions, cheddar and chipotle aioli on a toasted ciabatta roll
2 EGGS, HF, TOAST$7.00
SOUTHWESTERN$13.00
eggs, sausage, pico de gallo, hot sauce and cheddar
omelette includes home fries and toast
crepe & burrito includes home fries
ELVIS*$8.50
nutella, bananas, peanut butter
COFFEE
Breakfast Grain Bowl$10.00
5-grain blend, spinach, tomato, bacon, avocado, fried egg, honey lemon dressing
Location

Guilford CT

