Go
Toast

Javatinis Espresso - SB

Order and pickup for extra fast service. Or Come in and enjoy!

148 Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

-Hawaiian Mocha Hot
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
-1 - Egg & Cheese - Breakfast Sandwich (until 2pm)$5.25
Fresh Cracked egg made to order with butter and seasoning gently placed on an English muffin with your choice of Cheese.
- Iced Honey Vanilla Latte
Real honey with French vanilla are caramelized together with Rosebud espresso before adding ice cold milk (or milk of your choice.)
-Flat White
-Latte Hot
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
Drip Coffee - House
A Javatinis Blend from 5 different origns for a smooth flavor.
-Iced Latte
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and fresh local whole milk over ice.
-Avocado Toast$6.10
Ripened Avocado gently crushed with "Herb de Provence" seasoning on top of Sourdough 1" Toast, open face.
-Refresher Strawberry Acai
Refresher is made with Caffeinate water, Strawberry, Acai and water.
- Iced Caramel Macchiato
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso with Ghirardelli Caramel and French vanilla and milk.
See full menu

Location

148 Main St.

Seal Beach CA

Sunday5:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Seal Beach Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bogart's Coffee House

No reviews yet

“Bogart’s offers something that no other Seal Beach coffee house can claim: Organic coffee and tea, views of the Pacific and Catalina Island, from sunrise to sunset. The ocean breeze and the roar of the surf will waft in as you relax on the couch or leopard-print easy chairs. Here you will find a comfortable place to sip a latte and conduct business or read, and simply enjoy the view.”

Hangout Restaurant - Seal Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Old Town Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston