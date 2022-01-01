Go
JavaVino

Open for Dine In, Carry Out and Delivery

PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2311 State Road • $

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Caprese Panini$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomato, pesto, and balsamic glaze on grilled ciabatta.
Florentine Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Egg, spinach, tomato, spinach artichoke spread, and provolone on sourdough, served with fresh fruit.
Stuffed Pepper$2.99
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Cheddar, Monterey Jack & Parmesan.
Some Like it Hot - Add sriracha and jalapeños for $1. Now offering gluten-free pasta for $2.
Baked Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
Housemade spinach artichoke dip, topped with aged parmesan & roasted red pepper served with toasted pita.
Florentine Panini$10.50
Garlic herb chicken, roasted red pepper, spinach, provolone, and spinach artichoke spread on grilled ciabatta.
American Panini$10.50
Garlic herb chicken, cheddar, bacon, and ranch on grilled ciabatta.
20 oz. Chai Latte$4.75
Thai Fried Noodles$13.00
Thai rice noodles sautéed with a sweet & spicy ginger peanut sauce, jalapeños, broccoli, edamame carrot mix, cilantro, scallions, roasted peanuts, egg, wonton strips. Make it gluten friendly - ask for no wonton strips.
Club Panini$10.50
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, spinach, tomato and pesto aioli on grilled ciabatta.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2311 State Road

La Crosse WI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
