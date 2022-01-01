JavaVino
Open for Dine In, Carry Out and Delivery with GRabbit!
PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2311 State Road • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2311 State Road
La Crosse WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
South Lane Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Greengrass Cafe
We are your local neighborhood café, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner! Swing on through to enjoy some great food and a relaxing atmosphere.
Restore Public House
Comfort Classics, Elevated.
Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill
Eagles Nest is a La Crosse and UWL favorite located directly across from Mitchell Hall on Campbell Road.