Jax Fish House - Boulder

Consistently voted to the "Best of" awards of Boulder and Denver, Jazzer's has served up the finest and freshest the ocean has to offer since 1994. At this Pearl street hotspot, prepare yourself for the welcoming, yet wild vibe that has set Jax apart from all the rest.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

928 Pearl St • $$$

Avg 4.6 (817 reviews)

Popular Items

NIMAN RANCH BURGER$17.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON$29.00
miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch
CRAWFISH AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO
louisiana crawfish and local smoked andouille sausage
PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP$12.00
1/2 pound or 1 pound
OVEN-ROASTED NORTH CAROLINA CATFISH$25.00
blackened or fried - bacon braised collard greens, hushpuppies, smoked tomato jus
PEI MUSSELS$18.00
choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough
JAX CAESAR SALAD$8.00
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
THE WEDGE$7.00
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE$22.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon
Location

928 Pearl St

Boulder CO

Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

