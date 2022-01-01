Go
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs

Bringing the Coasts to the Coastless by mindfully sourcing and soulfully preparing the freshest seafood. Creating memories by serving our guests and community with an uncommon level of genuine care. Every glass, every plate, and every move is ﬁlled with the intent to create a singularly perfect experience.

11 S. Tejon St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

STRAW RHUBARB SHORTCAKE$8.00
CHOCOLATE TART$8.00
POACHED PEAR, FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE, HAZELNUTS
1lb Snow$55.00
1 pound
BACON BRAISED COLLARDS$7.00
[GLUTEN FREE]
FRENCH FRIES$7.00
KEY LIME TART$7.00
sweet cream, candied coconut
PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP$12.00
1/2 pound or 1 pound
CHINESE BROCCOLI$7.00
HUSHPUPPIES$7.00
SPRING SALAD$11.00
Location

11 S. Tejon St

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
