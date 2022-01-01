Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
Bringing the Coasts to the Coastless by mindfully sourcing and soulfully preparing the freshest seafood. Creating memories by serving our guests and community with an uncommon level of genuine care. Every glass, every plate, and every move is ﬁlled with the intent to create a singularly perfect experience.
11 S. Tejon St
Popular Items
Location
11 S. Tejon St
Colorado Springs CO
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Block Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Samich Shack
Come in and enjoy!
zzzThe Melting Pot
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.
Haole Hawaiian Grindz
Hawaiian Grindz like you haven't had before.