Jax Fish House - Glendale

Each and every day the Jax team does their best to throw a party you won't forget. Where and how you choose to enjoy your party in our restaurant is up to you. Come sit at our bar, sunbathe on our rooftop patio, or get down to business in our dining room.

650 South Colorado Blvd

Popular Items

THE WEDGE$7.00
black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch
KEY LIME TART$7.00
sweet cream, candied coconut
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE$22.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree
EMERSUM (VA)$2.75
AHI TUNA POKE$19.00
sticky rice, spicy chile-peanut sauce, avocado, crispy shallot, ponzu
NIMAN RANCH BURGER$16.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side
JAX CAESAR SALAD$8.00
crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons
GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON$29.00
miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch
FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI$16.00
mango-chile mojo, lime aioli
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
Location

Glendale CO

Sunday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
