Jax Fish House - Glendale
Each and every day the Jax team does their best to throw a party you won't forget. Where and how you choose to enjoy your party in our restaurant is up to you. Come sit at our bar, sunbathe on our rooftop patio, or get down to business in our dining room.
650 South Colorado Blvd
Popular Items
Location
650 South Colorado Blvd
Glendale CO
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
Sam's No. 3™ was the third of five Coney Islands opened by Sam Armatas throughout the 1920's. Proud and humbled to be serving Colorado Diner favorites for over 90 years!
T-Bar
Killer smoking program: Featuring Brisket Burgers, Smoked Pulled Pork, Rubbed Wings, Sliced Brisket, Sliders, Pizzas, Salads, and Desserts.
ViVi Pho
Come in and enjoy!
Dr Proctors Lounge
Come on in and enjoy!