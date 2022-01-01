Go
Jax Fish House - Kansas City

At Jax we server amazing seafood to 'Coast-less communities'. Our greatest desire is to share the best, freshest, most delicious seafood with deserving, landlocked diners. We build relationships with fishmongers all over the country and mindfully prepare their sustainable harvest. These relationships guarantee the seafood you enjoy is of unmatched quality, flavor and abundance.

4814 Roanoke Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$30.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
Crab Cake$24.00
CHOCOLATE TART$8.00
POACHED PEAR, FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE, HAZELNUTS
Katama Bay$3.95
Wellfleet$3.55
tender meat, sweet brine, smooth mineral finish
FISH AND CHIPS$24.00
fries, slaw, tartar sauce
JAX CAESAR SALAD$8.00
little gems, croutons, whole grain mustard dressing, grana padano
Sorbet Cake$9.00
Chunu Petite$4.45
Emersums$2.50
Location

4814 Roanoke Parkway

Kansas City MO

Sunday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
