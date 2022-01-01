Go
Toast

PepperJax Grill

We're bringing the Thrill of the Grill, To-go!

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2801 Pine Lake Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (402 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesy Grits$2.99
Bacon$3.49

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2801 Pine Lake Rd

Lincoln NE

Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HuHot Mongolian Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Charred Burger + Bar

No reviews yet

We don't take the typical route toward preparing a better burger. At Charred, we focus on making the best burger we can. That's why we choose Wagyu beef for our burgers. Wagyu is a unique breed of cattle known worldwide for its intense marbling. Marbling imparts flavor, juiciness, and tenderness. No other kind of beef comes close to Wagyu in this regard. Wagyu beef, plus the quality ingredients we use, combine for a phenomenal taste experience. Burgers can be done better. And we do them better here.
Better Beef = Better Burger.

Rumology

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aura - South Lincoln

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston