PepperJax Grill
Experience the Thrill of the Grill, To-Go!
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
3617 Denmark Dr • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3617 Denmark Dr
Council Bluffs IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
HuHot Mongolian Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center
Come on in and enjoy!
Zaltes
Come in and enjoy!
The Salty Dog
Come in and enjoy!