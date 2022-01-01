PepperJax Grill
Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!
CHEESESTEAKS • BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
9901 University Avenue • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9901 University Avenue
Clive IA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Monarca Gourmet Paletas
The best Ice Cream experience, located in Clive Iowa. Come in and enjoy!
Mac Shack
Come on in and enjoy!
Cool Basil
Come on in and enjoy!
Waterfront Seafood
Waterfront Seafood Market has been the staple for fresh seafood in Iowa for over 35 years. We fly seafood in fresh, direct and sell via fresh market, dine in restaurant, bar and sushi bar. Come see what we have to offer as central Iowas BEST seafood provider.