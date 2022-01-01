Go
PepperJax Grill

Experience the Thrill of the Grill at PepperJax where we're all about customization! We have 5 entrees to choose from. 5 proteins you can add to it and a bunch of toppings, dressings, and sauces to make it your own. Who's hungry? The grill is waiting.

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

21351 Nebraska Crossing Dr. • $$

Avg 4.3 (302 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon$3.49
Cheesy Grits$2.99

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

21351 Nebraska Crossing Dr.

Gretna NE

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
