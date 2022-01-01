Go
Toast

PepperJax Grill

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

6719 University • $

Avg 4.5 (1823 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon$3.49
Cheesy Grits$2.99

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

6719 University

Cedar Falls IA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tony’s La Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Little Bigs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oh My Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the OMG deliciousness!

Starbeck's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

#Come in and enjoy!
#WeLoveToCater!
#BestBBQinTheCedarValley!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston