Go
Toast

PepperJax Grill

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!

3219 W. Division Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesy Grits$2.99
Bacon$3.49

Location

3219 W. Division Street

St. Cloud MN

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hormud Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Casita Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Depot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cloud 9 Energy Bowls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our superfood energy bowls made with primarily organic, gluten free, dairy free, soy free, vegan and plant-based ingredients!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston