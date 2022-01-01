PepperJax Grill

V's Italiano Ristorante

Established by “V” (Vita) and Jay Totta in 1963 and still family owned and operated, V’s Italiano Ristorante has been an institution in Kansas City’s dining scene for over 50 years.

Over the decades, V’s Italiano has expanded to our current location with an elegant dining room that accommodates 150 guests, as well as three private dining rooms for groups up to 135.

V’s Italiano has also twice been named one of the “100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America”

Providing uncompromised, professional service in a beautiful, relaxed, old world environment makes us one of the best Italian restaurants Kansas City has to offer. The restaurant’s cuisine, overseen by the third generation of Totta’s, is steeped in rich, family tradition delivering a wide variety of authentic Italian specialties, with fresh, high-quality ingredients, as well as a complete menu featuring mouthwatering steaks, succulent poultry, fresh seafood and handmade pizza.

