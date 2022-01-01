PepperJax Grill
Experience the Thrill of the Grill at PepperJax where we're all about customization! We have 5 entrees to choose from. 5 proteins you can add to it and a bunch of toppings, dressings, and sauces to make it your own. Who's hungry? The grill is waiting.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
2121 SW Wanamaker • $$
2121 SW Wanamaker
Topeka KS
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
