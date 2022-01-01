Jaxon's Downtown
Pizza, BBQ, Wings, Subs, Salads
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
381 Depot Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
381 Depot Street
Franklin NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
MOTOR COMPANY GRILL
Come in and enjoy!
El Sabor Del Oceano
Come in and enjoy!
Cleaver's - NC
Traditional and unusual steaks & burgers. Choose from beef, bison, elk and more. Burgers are hand pattied and busting with flavor.
Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant
DELICIOUS, AUTHENTIC MEXICAN AND TEX-MEX FOOD. COME IN AND ENJOY!