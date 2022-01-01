Go
Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour

For 66 years, JAXSON'S Ice Cream Parlor, Restaurant and Country Store has been a Dania Beach landmark. Using the finest ingredients available and time honored methods, all 50+ JAXSON'S Ice Cream flavors and toppings, even soft drink syrups, are made daily on the premises. Our legendary food, from juicy, delicious hamburgers and phenomenal corned beef and pastrami sandwiches to a variety of salads, receives the same care and attention as the Ice Cream. Come in and enjoy!!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

128 S Federal Hwy • $$

Avg 4.3 (3178 reviews)

Popular Items

The Impossible Burger.$16.95
Not just for vegetarians! This plant-based burger is impossibly delicious. We serve it on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. You’ll get a side of our creamy coleslaw and a pickle too!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich.$14.95
Sometimes the simplest things are the best. The key to this sandwich is to start with the perfect chicken breast. We grill it just right, then serve it on a special toasted bun, add lettuce, tomato and a side of honey mustard.
Hot Corned Beef on Marbled Rye$17.95
Enjoy a New York Deli favorite. This overstuffed sandwich is piled high with more than a half-pound of steaming hot Corned Beef on marbled rye with a pair of our own potato pancakes on top. It’s a sandwich worthy of a Broadway-style standing ovation.
Hot Pastrami Sandwich on Marble Rye.$17.95
Enjoy yet another New York Deli favorite. Over a half pound of hot sliced Pastrami served on our signature marbled rye bread with two of our potato pancakes perched on top, served with a pickle and coleslaw.
Chicken Fingers.$16.95
These aren’t just for kids. All white meat chicken strips are breaded and fried until golden and crispy. Served with your choice of honey-mustard, sweet & sour or BBQ sauce.
Fried Chicken Wings.$17.50
You won’t find any wimpy wings here! We fry them until they’re crispy on the outside and juicy through and through. Enjoy them tossed in hot sauce Buffalo style or, if you prefer, we can leave them naked and you can dunk them in your favorite sauce. Either way, we give you celery sticks and blue cheese dressing, so enjoy.
JAXSON'S Gourmet Mile Long Half Pound Hot Dog.$12.50
We dare you to eat this and walk away hungry. It’s a foot long, half-pound of all-beef special-made just for us, served on a toasted bun. We give you plenty of green and sweet red pepper relish with chopped onion to top it off. A side of our homemade coleslaw and pickle are part of this experience.
JAXSON'S Famous Half Pound Burger.$14.95
There are burgers and then there’s JAXSON’S famous burger. Weighing in at an impressive half-pound, our burger features a special blend of brisket, chuck and sirloin that’s grilled to your liking and served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Once you sink your teeth into it, you’ll understand why it’s become so famous.
Chicken Caesar Wrap.$14.50
Everything you love about a Caesar Salad all rolled up with fried chicken breast in your choice of flavored flour tortilla. Our creamy dressing makes this wrap a favorite year after year.
Quart of Ice Cream for pick up$18.95
Nothing cools a blazing hot spring day in SoFla like a quart of JAXSON'S world-famous ice cream! You may pre-order from our list of seasonal offerings as well as all-time favorites.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

128 S Federal Hwy

Dania Beach FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
