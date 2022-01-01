Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour
For 66 years, JAXSON'S Ice Cream Parlor, Restaurant and Country Store has been a Dania Beach landmark. Using the finest ingredients available and time honored methods, all 50+ JAXSON'S Ice Cream flavors and toppings, even soft drink syrups, are made daily on the premises. Our legendary food, from juicy, delicious hamburgers and phenomenal corned beef and pastrami sandwiches to a variety of salads, receives the same care and attention as the Ice Cream. Come in and enjoy!!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
128 S Federal Hwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
128 S Federal Hwy
Dania Beach FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Guacamole Station & Tacos Tacos
Family-owned Traditional Style Mexican Tacos.
The Feast - Mad Cafe
Local, seasonal, and delicious!
Tiki Tiki
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Noir
Where taste buds meets greatness!!!