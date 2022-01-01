Go
Jay’s Smoqued BBQ

Quick service BBQ restaurant
Come get some of that down home Southern BBQ today!

2804 S. Rutherford Blvd.

Buns$0.50
BBQ Baked Beans 32 oz$14.99
32 oz
BBQ Baked Beans 16 oz$9.99
16 oz
Old Fashioned Potato Salad 12 oz$7.99
12 oz
Chicken Entrée and Two$11.97
Old Fashioned Potato Salad 32 oz$14.99
32 oz
BBQ Baked Beans 3 oz$1.99
3 oz
Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw 16 oz$9.99
16 oz
Old Fashioned Potato Salad 3 oz$1.99
3 oz
Turkey Ribs (2)$9.99
2 ribs
Murfreesboro TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
