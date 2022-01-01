Go
Toast

JayLuigi

We offer casual Italian dining in beautiful St. Petersburg, FL. Fresh pastas, naturally fermented, wild yeast Roman-Style and Neapolitan Style pizzas, unique plays on traditional Italian small plates, and fresh salads. All made with the guiding principle: quality without compromise.

3201 4th Street North

No reviews yet

Popular Items

DRUNKEN MUSHROOM$16.00
CASARECCE, TOMATO, WHITE WINE, CREMINI MUSHROOM, GARLIC, CHILI FLAKE, MUSHROOM BROTH, GRANA PADANO.
JIMMY'S MEATBALLS$11.00
JIMMY'S FAMOUS BALLS MADE WITH BEEF, PORK, GRANA PADANO, TOMATO, MOZZARELLA.
QUEEN MARGHERITA (V)$14.00
TOMATO, HOUSE-MADE MOZZARELLA, GRANA PADANO, BASIL
CICCIO HOUSE (GF)$8.00
ROMAINE, CELERY, TOMATO, RED ONION, GRANA PADANO, CICCIO'S RED WINE-VINAIGRETTE.
CREAMY TOMATO VODKA (V)$12.00
RIGATONI, OLIVE OIL, CHILI FLAKE, GRANO PADANO.
CACIO E PEPE CASARECCE (V)$15.00
SPAGHETTI, PANKO, CRACKED PEPPER, GRANA PADANO.
NEVAEH$18.00
TOMATO, HOUSE-MADE MOZZARELLA, EZZO ALL NATURAL PEPPERONI, PARSLEY.
LUCA (GF, PB, DF)$9.00
KALE, ROMAINE, MARCONA ALMOND, DRIED CHERRY, CASHEW -BALSAMIC.
JAY'S CAESAR$9.00
DRIED BLACK CHERRY, MARCONA ALMOND, HOUSE-MADE CROUTON, CURED EGG YOLK CRUMBLE.
PLANE JANE (V)$13.00
TOMATO, MOZZARELLA.
See full menu

Location

3201 4th Street North

St Petersburg FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pineapple Espresso

No reviews yet

Skip the line. Order ahead and enjoy!

EVOS St. Petersburg

No reviews yet

EVOS Feel Great Food! Made naturally with quality, organic, & local ingredients.

Grain & Berry

No reviews yet

Superfood cafe including Acai, Pitaya, Spirulina, Kale, and Yogurt Bowls, Fresh Juices, Smoothies, Yogurt Parfaits, Yogurt Banana Splits, Broccoli and Cauliflower Crust Flatbreads and Quesadillas.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston