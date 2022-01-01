JayLuigi
We offer casual Italian dining in beautiful St. Petersburg, FL. Fresh pastas, naturally fermented, wild yeast Roman-Style and Neapolitan Style pizzas, unique plays on traditional Italian small plates, and fresh salads. All made with the guiding principle: quality without compromise.
3201 4th Street North
3201 4th Street North
St Petersburg FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
