Go
Toast

Jayna Gyro

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

5959 Shellmound St #14 • $$

Avg 4.6 (339 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Fries$4.00
Oregano, lemon, paprika, salt and pepper
Chicken Gyro Pita$11.95
Grilled perfect pita, thinly sliced rotisserie chicken gyro, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Chicken Gyro Bowl$12.95
Thinly sliced rotisserie chicken gyro, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, spicy aioli.
Roasted Chickpea Bowl$12.49
Roasted Chickpea Bowl
Mediterranean spiced roasted chickpeas, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, spicy aioli.
Dip Trio$10.99
Hummus, baba ghanoush, tzatziki, marinated olives, served with pita or veggies
Beef + Lamb Gyro Bowl$12.95
Thinly sliced rotisserie beef and lamb gyro, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes, tzatziki, spicy aioli.
Greek Fries with Feta$5.00
Feta crumbles, oregano, lemon, paprika, salt and pepper
Beef + Lamb Gyro Pita$11.95
Grilled perfect pita, thinly sliced rotisserie lamb and beef gyro, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.
Greek Salad$10.45
Tomatoes, English cucumber, red onion, red peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, parsley, salt, olive oil, lemon dressing
Roasted Chickpeas Pita$10.95
Grilled perfect pita, Mediterranean spiced roasted chickpeas, spicy aioli, arugula, lettuce and cabbage salad, red onion, tomatoes and tzatziki.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5959 Shellmound St #14

Emeryville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Togo's

No reviews yet

Corporate Location

Pizzeria Mercato

No reviews yet

Neo-Neapolitan Style Pizzas, fresh pastas, sandwiches and salads

Townhouse Emeryville

No reviews yet

Townhouse has been an Emeryville staple for 30 years, serving classic American comfort food in a warm and inviting space. With an expanded patio, safe indoor dining, a new chef with a fresh menu, we look forward to welcoming you back to the new Townhouse.

Shiba Ramen/The Periodic Table

No reviews yet

Shiba Ramen is authentic ramen the way you find it in Japan: casual, quick, and really delicious.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston