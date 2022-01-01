Go
Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW • $$

Avg 4.4 (710 reviews)

Popular Items

Hush Puppies (10)$5.00
Pick Your Catch
Per Pound Include: Potato, Corn, Sausage, and Egg. Add an extra side of dipping sauce for $2.75. No Substitution. PER HALF A POUND NOT INCLUDE ANY SIDE.
Fried Calamari$9.25
COMBO 4$49.00
A) Your Choice: 6 oz Lobster Tail or 1 lb Snow Crab Leg
B) Your Choice, Pick One: (1 lb) Shrimp, Clams, Crawfish, or Mussels
Wings Basket$14.00
Fried Catfish Basket$13.75
COMBO 1$26.00
Pick Any Three: (1/2) lb Shrimp, Clam, Crawfish, Mussel
Lobster Roll$22.95
Lobster meat with your choice of fries
Fried Shrimp Basket$13.75
COMBO 2$34.50
1/2 lb Snow Crab Leg, 1/2 lb Shrimp and 1/2 lb Sausage
10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW

Pickerington OH

Sunday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
