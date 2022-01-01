Jazzy's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
4 Orange St.
Location
4 Orange St.
New Haven CT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
NexDine
Email unit297alexion@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Lazeez Indian Cuisine
Thank you and come again!
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
Te Amo Tequila Bar is a modern Mexican restaurant and tequila bar featuring delicious margaritas, tequila tasting flights, and a completely unique taco experience centered around an open flame grill. Whether you are going out for happy hour, date night or late night partying, the sophisticated atmosphere combined with two fully stocked bars, lounge area & open kitchen will have you loving Te Amo
Greek Olive South
Come in and enjoy!