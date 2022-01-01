JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
To cultivate, provide, maintain, and proliferate a safe environment focusing on: the arts, live music, libations, and overall alternative atmosphere.
To grow from our original concept and adapt in an ever maturing community.
To always offer exceptional products and service to our ever growing guild.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
225 N 2nd St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
225 N 2nd St
Harrisburg PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Fix Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
Lovedrafts Canteen
JB Lovedraft's MicroPub
Beer
Burgers
Nerds
Video
Games
Freaks
Geeks
Live
Music
Original Hot dog Factory
America’s best hot dog!