JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub

To cultivate, provide, maintain, and proliferate a safe environment focusing on: the arts, live music, libations, and overall alternative atmosphere.
To grow from our original concept and adapt in an ever maturing community.
To always offer exceptional products and service to our ever growing guild.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

225 N 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.7 (962 reviews)
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

225 N 2nd St

Harrisburg PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
