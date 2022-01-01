JB Whiskey

Go
JB's Whiskey is home of the largest patio in the area! We feature the best live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7:00pm.
The inside bar is a sight to see with over 400 bottles of liquor to choose from. While offering such a selection we are still able to maintain a kid friendly atmosphere.

Popular Items

Large BYO$13.00
Large Supreme Pizza$18.00
Topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon,
green peppers, onions, green and black olives
Large Meat Lovers$18.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, beef
Sriracha Cheese Curds$8.00
Fresh Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds breaded and tossed in our Sriracha dry rub.
Medium BYO$10.00
Medium Mac N Cheese Pizza$14.00
Pizza topped with our famous
house-made mac & cheese and bacon
Full Italian Grinder$12.00
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, mushroom, onion and green pepper with mozzarella cheese blend.
Medium Supreme Pizza$14.00
Topped with pepperoni, ham, bacon,
green peppers, onions, green and black olives
Large Mac N Cheese Pizza$18.00
Pizza topped with our famous
house-made mac & cheese and bacon
JB's Bacon Cheese Burg$11.00
Chargrilled and served upside-down with our house cheese sauce, bacon and house made pico.
Location

3905 Dickman Road

Springfield MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
