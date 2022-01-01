Go
Toast

Jbella's Pizzeria

Kentuckys finest pizza

2805 lone oak rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16" Meat Lovers Pizza$21.40
Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Beef
14" Pepperoni$14.75
16" Kitchen Sink Pizza$23.40
Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Beef, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Olives, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, and Fresh Mushrooms
14" Cheese Pizza$13.90
16" Pepperoni$17.40
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$6.99
Hot Wings (2 oz. side sauce included)
16" Cheese Pizza$16.40
Bosco Sticks$3.99
Toasted Ravioli
See full menu

Location

2805 lone oak rd

Paducah KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Parlor

No reviews yet

The Parlor originated in 1984, by Tommy and Cyndi Morreau, the restaurant is operated now by Ryan, their son. There are not many independent restaurants left in Paducah and even less are as old as we are, we attribute it to lots of hard work and because of you our great customers! Some of our recipes are older than our restaurant as they were either handed down by generations of our family or were at least influenced by them. Some of these influences can be found with my Grandmother Betty (Moo Moo) Morreau’s Tycoon Salad or our homemade spaghetti sauce influenced by the cooking skills of my Mom (Cyndi) and her mom, Velma (Mee Maw) Wilson. We still continue to spend hours in the kitchen with new recipes and ideas to continue to serve you for another 30 years. So whether you are new to the area or an ole local, come see us and we will do everything we can to take care of you!

Rolling Hills Country Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Purple Toad Winery

No reviews yet

Red's Donut and Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston