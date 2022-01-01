Go
Toast

JB's on 41

At The Junction Bar & Grill, you'll experience delicious, unique food, perfect for every taste and occasion. Our kitchen boasts an all-new menu, featuring gourmet pub staples and elevated comfort food. Chef-inspired creations are fun and fresh, all prepared and served daily within JB's on 41's kitchen, The Junction Bar & Grill.
Here's what you can expect: This is Wisconsin, so we know our cheese. We take pride in locally sourcing many products, from meat to cheese to fresh-baked bread.
Family time is the best time, so share a meal. Our made-from-scratch options feature gluten-free and vegetarian items, highlighted with icons throughout the menu. Special pizza crusts, salads, and starters are prepared with care. Other highlighted options? We recommend our signature offers.

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

4040 S 27th St • $$

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
four chicken tenders, fries, coleslaw, served with choice of ranch, honey mustard, or bbq
Pulled Pork Fries$8.00
homemade BBQ, pulled pork, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, red onion, and sour cream
Supreme 10"$16.00
marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, peppers, mushrooms, and red onion
Traditional: 10 Wings$15.00
jumbo marinated and hand-breaded, mix of drums and flats
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
hand-breaded mozzarella, served with a side of signature marinara
Pulled Pork and Pineapple 10"$16.00
bbq sauce, mozzarella, Monterey jack, pulled pork, pineapple, jalapeno, onion, bacon, cilantro
Chicken Fiesta Wrap$13.00
choice of fried or grilled chicken, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, fried tortilla strips, avocado creme, chipotle mayo, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Cheese Curds$8.00
hand-battered Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, fried to a golden brown and served with ranch
Nachos$10.00
house-made white queso, cotija cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, scallions, and avocado creme
Classic Burger$9.00
lettuce, tomato, and onions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

4040 S 27th St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chucho's Red Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coach's Pub N Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Milwaukee Classic Pizza

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Jerseys Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston