JB's on 41
At The Junction Bar & Grill, you'll experience delicious, unique food, perfect for every taste and occasion. Our kitchen boasts an all-new menu, featuring gourmet pub staples and elevated comfort food. Chef-inspired creations are fun and fresh, all prepared and served daily within JB's on 41's kitchen, The Junction Bar & Grill.
Here's what you can expect: This is Wisconsin, so we know our cheese. We take pride in locally sourcing many products, from meat to cheese to fresh-baked bread.
Family time is the best time, so share a meal. Our made-from-scratch options feature gluten-free and vegetarian items, highlighted with icons throughout the menu. Special pizza crusts, salads, and starters are prepared with care. Other highlighted options? We recommend our signature offers.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
4040 S 27th St • $$
Location
4040 S 27th St
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
