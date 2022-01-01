At The Junction Bar & Grill, you'll experience delicious, unique food, perfect for every taste and occasion. Our kitchen boasts an all-new menu, featuring gourmet pub staples and elevated comfort food. Chef-inspired creations are fun and fresh, all prepared and served daily within JB's on 41's kitchen, The Junction Bar & Grill.

Here's what you can expect: This is Wisconsin, so we know our cheese. We take pride in locally sourcing many products, from meat to cheese to fresh-baked bread.

Family time is the best time, so share a meal. Our made-from-scratch options feature gluten-free and vegetarian items, highlighted with icons throughout the menu. Special pizza crusts, salads, and starters are prepared with care. Other highlighted options? We recommend our signature offers.



GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

4040 S 27th St • $$