Go
Toast

The Lauber

The Lauber is a restaurant and bar gastropub concept located in South Bend’s East Bank Village neighborhood. The building housing the new venture dates to circa 1880 and is listed on the National Historic Register.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

504 E Lasalle Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (782 reviews)

Popular Items

Rigatoni Chicken Pasta$14.00
Our famous house speciality! Rigatoni noodles and seasoned chicken tossed in a slightly spicy mushroom cream sauce.
16in Traditional Pizza$18.00
Windy City Style
An Original family recipe dating back to 1983
We blend our own cheeses and make our crust in-house daily
Tequila Lime$17.00
Pepper ranch sauce, shrimp, tomato, red onion, mozzarella. Topped with cilantro, avocado and fresh squeezed lime.
Lauber Burger$13.00
Our proprietary blend of aged beef. Two quarter pound patties on a brioche bun with white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Served with fries
Show Stopper$14.00
Sweet tomato jam, fresh mozzarella, burrata, and parmesan cheeses. Topped with truffle oil and arugula
Prime Melt$15.00
Prime rib, dry aged in-house, topped with mozzarella cheese on a soft Italian loaf. Served with hot giardiniera on the side, au jus for dipping, and house fries.
Power Salad$14.00
Arugula, baby spinach, red quinoa, dried blueberries, toasted almonds, goat cheese, grape tomatoes, red onion, served with green goddess dressing
Green Goat$14.00
Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, goat, and parmesan cheeses. Topped with arugula, red pepper flakes, peppadews and avocado tossed in a lemon infused EVOO.
Butcher Town$17.00
Pizza sauce, capicola, hard salami, fresh Italian sausage, fontina, mozzarella and burrata cheeses. Topped with fresh basil and a honey oil drizzle
12in Traditional$12.50
Windy City Style
An Original family recipe dating back to 1983
We blend our own cheeses and make our crust in-house daily
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

504 E Lasalle Ave

South Bend IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Garage Arcade Bar

No reviews yet

Check out GarageArcadeBar.com

Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar

No reviews yet

WOOCHI JAPANESE FUSION & BAR
One of the top 10 fine dining destinations in the Greater South Bend region, a stylish spot with the integration of creative sushi, Japanese, and Asian Fusion dishes. Vegetarian-friendly and Gluten-free-friendly are some of our advantages. Daily delivered seafood with multiple suppliers guarantees the freshness from the ocean directly to your table. You can only find 3 lbs live Maine cold-water lobster and giant size Alaskan king crab legs here. Whether it's Sashimi or Tempura and Teriyaki, it's always delicious.​
It is our everyday mission to deliver quality, freshness, and health to our patrons, as well as unique dining pleasure. Together we will create a high-energy and health-oriented Japanese restaurant experience.

Fatbird

No reviews yet

574-383-5708

Cinco 5 International

No reviews yet

Cinco 5 International! Food for every mood.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston