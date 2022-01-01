JC's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
2911 S Harvard Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2911 S Harvard Ave
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Brownies Hamburger Stand
Come on in and enjoy!
Bill & Ruths
Come in and enjoy!
Kitchen 27
Kitchen 27 is back with week-long dining options. We will be serving brunch during all open hours from 10am-3pm, Wed-Sun, and Burger Night will continue on Friday nights, inside and out, from 5-9pm through Sept. 24th*. For reservations, call 918-748-5367.
Brunch & Lunch
Wed-Sun: 10am-3pm