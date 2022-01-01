Go
JC's BBQ & Grill

Full-service sports bar and grill located off I-70 in Junction City, KS serving local BBQ favorites, burgers, sandwiches and more.

BBQ • GRILL

812 E Chestnut • $$

Avg 4.2 (1304 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac 'N' Cheese$3.50
The Rancher$15.00
Pulled pork topped with BBQ ranch, sharp cheddar, and crispy onion strings on a toasted pretzel bun with your choice of one house side
Spicy Fried Pickles$8.00
Served with green chile ranch
6 Traditional Wings$12.00
Served sauced or naked with pub chips and your choice of dipping sauce
BBQ Meat Platter (2 Meat & 2 Sides)$17.00
Your choice of two Meat & two JC's House Sides
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, mixed greens, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack wrapped in a Southwest tortilla served with ranch and your choice of one house side
JC's All-Conference Chicken Salad$14.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with a crispy or grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, guacamole, tomatoes, chopped bacon, and cheddar jack
The BBQ Classic$11.00
Your choice of meat on a butter-toasted brioche bun with BBQ sauce and your choice of one house side
Big Red One Patty Melt$14.00
Medium-well patty, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle mayo, BBQ sauce, cheddar jack, and a fried egg on toasted sourdough bread with choice of one house side. Lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion are on the side
12 Traditional Wings$20.00
Served sauced or naked with pub chips and your choice of dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

812 E Chestnut

Junction City KS

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
