JD's Burger Company & Sushi
JD's Burger & Sushi is Veteran owned and Family operated. Come in and enjoy gourmet burgers and fresh sushi.
Popular Items
Location
280 Rt 130
Forestdale MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
