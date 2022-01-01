Go
JD's Burger Company & Sushi

JD's Burger & Sushi is Veteran owned and Family operated. Come in and enjoy gourmet burgers and fresh sushi.

280 Rt 130

Popular Items

SPICY TUNA$8.50
THE BBQ BACON BURGER$15.49
Angus beef topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and onion rings. Served with French fries.
BUILD YOUR OWN$9.99
CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRENCH FRIES$11.29
YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE
THE BACON MAC AND CHEESE$15.49
Angus beef topped with bacon and Mac and cheese. Served with French fries
KIDS HAMBURGER$7.99
SEASONED FRENCH FRIES$5.29
CALIFORNIA MAKI$9.00
Crab, avocado, cucumber and tobiko
THE ALPINE$15.49
Angus Beef topped with sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions and Swiss cheese. Served with French fries.
SHRIMP TEMPURA$9.50
Location

280 Rt 130

Forestdale MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
