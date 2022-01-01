Go
JD Shuckers

JD Shuckers Seafood Grill & Raw Bar is a year-round gathering place located in Georgetown, Delaware. Our diverse menu not only offers the freshest seafood but also steaks, pork, and chicken. By using the freshest ingredients and locally sourcing much of what we serve, we can offer great meals at reasonable prices.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

21710 Roth Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1257 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$12.99
Old Bay, Buffalo, Thai Chili, Hot Honey, Asian Zinger, BBQ or Plain
Fresh Catch
Salmon, tuna, cod, flounder, or mahi.
Grilled, broiled, fried, or blackened.
Served w/ your choice of 2 sides.
Spinach & Crab Dip$14.99
Spinach, cream cheese and spices served with sliced Alpine baguette
Stuffed Flounder$28.99
Baked flounder filet with super lump crab meat with a Shucker's special crab sauce
Cream of Crab$5.99
Cup or Bowl of Cream of Crab
Burger 101$9.99
Certified Angus Beef cooked to temperature. Add your favorite toppings to make the perfect burger!
Fish Tacos$13.99
(2) Grilled or blackened cod over shredded cabbage with pico de gallo, shredded cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli
Chicken Tenders$8.99
(3) House breaded, served with honey mustard
Chicken Chesapeake$16.99
Grilled chicken breast, topped with our famous spinach crab dip and pepper jack cheese
Bacon BBQ Burger$12.99
Bacon, sharp cheddar and BBQ sauce
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Food Truck

Stockley Tavern

Stockley Tavern, your neighborhood bar and package store for more than 70 years!
Come enjoy a cold beer, catch the race or game on one of our 10 flat screen TV's or grab a quick bite to eat from our brand new kitchen. You'll enjoy the completely renovated look of our bar.
Check out our newly renovated package store featuring "THE COLDEST BEER IN TOWN!" Our brand new walk-in cooler promises to keep our wide selection of domestic, import and micro brewed beers as cold as possible. Check our wide variety of wines and spirits as well.

Pizza Machine

Robotically satisfying pizza operating in Harbeson, Delaware.

Kaan's Bakery

We have the most delicious, home made cakes. We make custom cakes for all ocassions, birthdays and parties! We offer gluten free and sugar free desserts to accommodate customers with dietary restrictions. In addition, we bake the most scrumptious cookies, muffins and pastries. We deliver.

