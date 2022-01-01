JD Shuckers

Stockley Tavern

Stockley Tavern, your neighborhood bar and package store for more than 70 years!

Come enjoy a cold beer, catch the race or game on one of our 10 flat screen TV's or grab a quick bite to eat from our brand new kitchen. You'll enjoy the completely renovated look of our bar.

Check out our newly renovated package store featuring "THE COLDEST BEER IN TOWN!" Our brand new walk-in cooler promises to keep our wide selection of domestic, import and micro brewed beers as cold as possible. Check our wide variety of wines and spirits as well.

