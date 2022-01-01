Go
Toast

jdR Wine & Beer

We offer incredible value, big store pricing, small shop care and attention!

CHEESE

49 E Scranton Ave

Avg 5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Chardonnay, Far Niente 2018$52.00
Classically beautiful, the 2019 vintage opens with aromas of honeysuckle, white peach blossom and citrus zest, along with soft accents of vanilla. Silky stone fruit, lemon curd and honeydew flavors flow across the round, full palate, with lightly toasted oak, cool minerality and a lingering citrus note adding texture and depth. From its alluring perfume and pure fruit flavors to the graceful finish, this elegant Napa Valley Chardonnay captivates the senses.
Chardonnay, Ferrari Carano 2018$21.00
This Chardonnay delights with aromas of citrus, pear, vanilla, graham cracker and buttercream perfectly balanced by vibrant, rich ﬂavors of baked apple, apricot, cinnamon and hazelnut. Lingering creamy and toasted oak notes round out the ﬁnish. The classic California Chardonnay!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

49 E Scranton Ave

Lake Bluff IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Otherdoor

No reviews yet

Enjoy The Otherdoor hand crafted Mexican in our funky space filled with large speakers and probably too loud music.

Bonk

No reviews yet

Create your own sandwich from our amazing variety of flavors! Add homemade soups and homemade ice cream and gelato!

inovasi

No reviews yet

Inovasi is a contemporary american restaurant that blurs the lines between casual and upscale dining. We believe in a natural harmony and honesty in every dish we prepare and work with local farms in our community to hand-select the freshest of sustainable ingredients to be used at our restaurant. Our wish is for you to experience the uncompromised quality of these ingredients that help create a layered depth and richness of flavors in the food we serve.

Hub & Cycle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston