Go
Banner picView gallery

JDs Smokehouse - N298 Thorp Rd

Open today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

N298 Thorp Rd

Monroe, WI 53566

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

N298 Thorp Rd, Monroe WI 53566

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Baumgartner's Cheese Store & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1023 16th Ave Monroe, WI 53566
View restaurantnext
Baumgartner's Cheese Store & Tavern 2020 - 1023 16th Ave
orange star4.5 • 312
1023 16th Ave Monroe, WI 53566
View restaurantnext
Blue Ox Family Restaurant - 702 W 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
702 W 8th Street Monroe, WI 53566
View restaurantnext
Royal Pub & Grill
orange star4.3 • 161
306 N Park Blvd Freeport, IL 61032
View restaurantnext
312 Beef and Sausage - Freeport
orange starNo Reviews
1726 South West Avenue Freeport, IL 61032
View restaurantnext
Bullwinkle’s Coffee & More
orange starNo Reviews
106 1st Street Brodhead, WI 53520
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Monroe

Baumgartner's Cheese Store & Tavern 2020 - 1023 16th Ave
orange star4.5 • 312
1023 16th Ave Monroe, WI 53566
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Monroe

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Beloit

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Edgerton

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

JDs Smokehouse - N298 Thorp Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston