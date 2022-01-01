Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
Come in and enjoy!
15 Cottage Street
Popular Items
Location
15 Cottage Street
Bar Harbor ME
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fogtown Brewing Company - Bar Harbor
We’ve got some of your favorite Fogtown brews on tap (up to 18 tap lines!), exclusive releases and snacks (hot soft pretzels)
Reel Pizza Cinerama
New for Covi-19 Era.
Online Takeout Ordering.
Wed - Sun 4pm - 8:30pm.
Pizza, Salad, Nachos, Baked Goods, Popcorn, Drinks, Big Tickets, Swipe Gift Cards, One Shots.
No slices or soup this weekend.
The Annex
Come in and enjoy!
Atlantic Brewing Company- Midtown
Midtown is a brewery, tasting room and restaurant and is our newest addition. We feature small batch, limited edition beers brewed on-site as well as many of our most popular brews that we make at our flagship brewery. The New American Grill menu is a great compliment to our beer. Guests enjoy our modern style building with outdoor patio space and a very popular roof deck.