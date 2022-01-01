Go
Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast

Come in and enjoy!

15 Cottage Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side of Bacon, Sausage or Ham$2.99
Fresh Roasted Local Coffee$2.75
Fresh Roasted Local Coffee, Roasted and Provided by Coffee Hound!!!
Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Egg & American Cheese on Toast, English Muffin or Bagel. Choice of Ham, Bacon or Sausage. Served with Homefries
Cream for Coffee/Tea
Plastic Utensils
Ketchup
Miles' Croissant Sandwich$9.99
Large Grilled Croissant with Two Eggs, American Cheese and choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage Patty. Served with Homefries
House Syrup
Complimentary Strawberry Rhubarb Fruit Spread
Butter
Location

15 Cottage Street

Bar Harbor ME

Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
