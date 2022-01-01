Go
Jeannot’s Patisserie and Bistro is a place where French tradition, culture, flavor and quality meet together, bringing about a beautiful experience in a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere.
Food is an art, a passion, an experience, a time to share with loved ones and (at Jeannot’s Patisserie & Bistro) a place you can experience traveling all around France without leaving beautiful Colorado.
We will always focus on quality rather than quantity.
Our team has the “savoir faire” to make everything from scratch.
At Jeannot’s we strive to offer delightful creations made from the freshest ingredients, sourced from The Front Range whenever possible.
Community support is part of our mission and making sure our space is safe for our customers and employees is of the utmost importance. We invite you to taste a little piece of France in your own back yard.
2770 Arapahoe Road

Popular Items

Almond Croissant$5.50
Croissant Filled with Almond cream, topped with sliced almond
Lemon Croissant and Berries$5.00
Croissant with Lemon Curd, Topped with Fresh Berries
Pain au Chocolat$5.00
Chocolate Croissant or Pain au Chocolat, this is not "Chocolatine"
Coffee, dripped$3.00
English Muffin$4.25
English Muffin with One Choice of Topping
2770 Arapahoe Road

Lafayette CO

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
