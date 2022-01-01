Go
Toast

Jean's

Call, click, or come in and enjoy! Our dining rooms are open Monday thru Friday from 10:30 am until 2:30 pm; however, we also offer curbside delivery and takeout!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

820 22nd Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (413 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Chop$6.75
Thick-cut, bone-in Pork Chop. (We recommend it smothered!)
Hamburger Steak$6.75
Local beef hand-pattied, & smothered in caramelized onions & brown gravy.
Trash Fries$6.50
Crinkle Cut fries, jalapeno cheese sauce, crispy bacon, "Trash" Sauce, & scallions.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

820 22nd Avenue

Meridian MS

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mia's Caffe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Threefoot Brewing

No reviews yet

Welcome to Meridian's Microbrewery! Come in and enjoy great craft beer and food.

Mugshots Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Squealer's Hickory Smoked Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston