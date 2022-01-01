Go
Jeddah's Tearoom

Carefully curated menu of organic and fair-trade teas and herbal infusions served alongside locally made goods. We aim to foster community and broaden worldviews, horizons, and palettes.

123 Market St Suite A

Gyokuro$4.50
One of Japan's rarest and most prized teas. Greenish-gold color, a mild flavor, and incomparable natural flowery aroma when brewed
Third + Main Candle Warm Chai Cinnamon Large$15.00
Loose Leaf Tea To-Go 1oz (28g)$10.00
Sage and Honey$4.00
Pulverized sage lends to a antioxidant powerhouse as well as a beautiful and calming herbal option with brewed with hot water and honey.
123 Market St Suite A

Durham NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
