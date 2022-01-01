Go
Jefe Urban Cocina

From romantic dining to cocktailing on the vintage banquette of the dragon lounge, Jefe has been carefully tailored to be your intimate escape from the bustling metropolis.
Handcrafted cocktails lovingly built under the direction of our skilled bartenders, a deep collection of tequilas and mezcals, house made sangrias, twelve draft beers, and an expert wine list await you at the Urban Cocina.
Featuring Mexican street food, tacos, and especiales, Heavy Table said that the kitchen at Jefe “is committed to its vision and delivered a surprisingly serious experience”. Join us and see for yourself.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

219 SE Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2075 reviews)

Popular Items

Hideaway Wings$7.50
Quesadilla$8.50
Flour tortilla, Mexican melting cheese, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo.
Chips and Salsa$7.50
Jefe Urban Hacienda Mexican Fried Rice$11.00
Our spicy version comes with carrots, onion, peppers, cilantro and your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo. Tossed fresh with an over-easy egg.
Hideaway Main Street Burger$8.95
4 oz. beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese.
Jefe Urban Hacienda Carna Asada Taco$10.00
Two tacos per order.
Milagro corn tortillas, white onion, cilantro, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo, lime wedge.
Jefe Urban Hacienda Chicken Taco$9.00
Two tacos per order.
Milagro corn tortillas, white onion, cilantro, your choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo, lime wedge.
Side o' French Fries$3.50
Location

219 SE Main St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
