Jefe Urban Cocina
From romantic dining to cocktailing on the vintage banquette of the dragon lounge, Jefe has been carefully tailored to be your intimate escape from the bustling metropolis.
Handcrafted cocktails lovingly built under the direction of our skilled bartenders, a deep collection of tequilas and mezcals, house made sangrias, twelve draft beers, and an expert wine list await you at the Urban Cocina.
Featuring Mexican street food, tacos, and especiales, Heavy Table said that the kitchen at Jefe “is committed to its vision and delivered a surprisingly serious experience”. Join us and see for yourself.
219 SE Main St • $$
219 SE Main St
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
