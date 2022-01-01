Go
Jeff and Judes

Jeff & Judes is a Jew-ish deli located in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood. Named for her parents, Jeff & Judes is Chef Ursula Siker’s tribute to her heritage and hometown of Los Angeles, CA.

1024 North Western Ave

Popular Items

Matzo Ball Soup Quart$12.00
one large matzo ball in our house chicken broth, carrots, chicken
Latkes (2)$6.00
classic potato pancakes, served with apple sauce & sour cream
Bagel Sandwich$5.50
Choice of toppings on a plain or everything bagel
Bagel + Schmear$5.00
your choice of schmear on a plain or everything bagel
J&J's Monday Sandwich Special$17.00
Vargo Brother Presents: Turkey Reuben! Smoke Turkey, Vargo Bro Powerkraut, Swiss, Vargo Bro thousand island on our marble rye!
Matzo Ball Soup Pint$8.00
one large matzo ball in our house chicken broth, carrots, chicken
Pastrami on Rye$18.00
house pastrami, whole grain mustard, marble rye
Reuben$19.00
house corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing on marble rye
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

