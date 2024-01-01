Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Jefferson City

Jefferson City restaurants
Jefferson City restaurants that serve burritos

Taqueria el Tapatio - 3600 Country Club Drive

3600 Country Club Drive, Jefferson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Asado Burrito$9.75
Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Carnitas Burrito$9.75
Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Burrito Carne Asada$9.75
Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Oscar's Classic Diner

2118 Schotthill Woods Dr, Jefferson City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Three fluffy scrambled eggs & melted cheese with any combination of the following ingredients you can wrangle: Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Peppers, or Tomatoes. Served with Breakfast Potatoes and Salsa
