Burritos in Jefferson City
Jefferson City restaurants that serve burritos
Taqueria el Tapatio - 3600 Country Club Drive
3600 Country Club Drive, Jefferson City
|Pollo Asado Burrito
|$9.75
Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
|Carnitas Burrito
|$9.75
Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
|Burrito Carne Asada
|$9.75
Flour tortilla, rice, black beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, and with a choice of three salsas
Oscar's Classic Diner
2118 Schotthill Woods Dr, Jefferson City
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Three fluffy scrambled eggs & melted cheese with any combination of the following ingredients you can wrangle: Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Peppers, or Tomatoes. Served with Breakfast Potatoes and Salsa